APC BOT Member Asks Buhari To Resign

Buba Galadima, a Board of Trustee (BoT) member of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has stated that the party is no longer a political party. While speaking on AIT's Focus Nigeria, he also asked President Buhari to resign and allow other Nigerians contest and take the country out of the current economic mess. Galadima, who was the National Secretary of the former Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), a party with which Buhari contested for the Presidency in 2011 which later merged with ACN and others in 2015 to become APC, said he would have de-registered APC if he were the INEC.





The BoT member said he was shocked at how President Muhammadu Buhari had let the country down with his quiet disposition in all that have been happening around Nigeria. Galadima who is visibly disappointed on the Buhari’s admimistration, said, "Since the advent of Buhari, APC has not been a party and has never followed their own internal rules and regulations.” He also reacted to Obasanjo’s letter, saying it "couldn’t have come at a better time.”Galadima advised the president to “either resign and allow other Nigerian to contest and get the economy running since he is a shadow of himself being controlled by cabals running his government for him.”

