Anyone Nigerian Can Send Buhari Packing In 2019 - House Of Reps Member

A member of the House of Representatives Joseph Edionwele believes anyone who contests against President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 presidential election stands a good chance of winning. The President has yet to declare if he would seek reelection next year.





But the lawmaker, a member of the PDP, who represents Esan West, Esan Central and Igueben Federal constituency of Edo State, said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had failed in delivering its promises. According to Edionwele, the perceived failure of the present administration is irredeemable, adding that anyone can easily beat Buhari in an election.





"The truth of the matter is that, everybody is tired of Buhari and APC. Everybody is going to fight and ensure that power is rescued from the grips of APC. The suffering in the land is beyond party matter,” the lawmaker told Sun.“Anybody will be able to wrest power from this government in 2019 that has not fulfilled one promise. Even promises made have been denied. It is not about the PDP; it is about the people.





"You cannot even compare this government to the previous one. We generate more money now. For the first time, Customs is hitting N1 trillion. We are not talking about taxes and oil. We are not talking of recovered loot. What has happened to these monies? To the ordinary man, there is no impact. That is why every Nigerian must join hands to save this country. Like I said, anybody for now can match President Buhari. His performance is close to nothing.”

