Another Two Nigerians Executed Brutally In Saudi Arabia

Nearly four months after a Nigerian was executed in Saudi Arabia for alleged drug-related offence, two more have been killed in a similar manner, sending fears to no fewer than 15 other Nigerians being detained in parts of the Middle East country.







Prison Sources in Saudi Arabia confirmed to Vanguard that the two Nigerians, whose names have been given as Ibrahim Ciroma and Maimidu Issah, all from the Northern part of Nigeria, were executed last week. The prison source said that while one was brutally terminated on Tuesday, the other Nigerian faced the hangman’s noose on Thursday.







The summary execution of the two Nigerians came nearly two weeks after a prison source in Medina leaked the names of 15 Nigerians, who are currently on death row at the Medina Prison, awaiting the long knife any moment from now.

