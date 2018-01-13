Anambra Sex Workers Declare War With Obaino Over Demolition

Published:

The demolition of illegal structures on the Onitsha Enugu Expressway by the Anambra State Government has displaced some sex workers. Also dislodged by the demolition were some urchins believed to specialise in snatching people's personal effects in the area.





Speaking with newsmen Friday, the leader of the sex workers in the area, who identified herself as Linda, berated the state governor, Chief Willie Obiano, for approving the demolition. She said, "So, this place has suddenly become illegal structures? This was where we voted for Obiano in the November 18 election. "Why didn't they demolish the so called shanties before the election? The governor did not even consider giving us a notice before carrying this action. This is inhuman. We are human beings and we have the rights to shelter.





"But one thing is clear, nobody can force us out of this place. We shall obtain approved plans and build here. Nobody can render us homeless and jobless”The demolished structures cut across both lanes of the highway in the toll gate area of the commercial city. The state governor, Chief Willie Obiano , directed the Physical Planning Board, Head of Development Control, Army, Police, the Operation Clean and Healthy Anambra Brigade among others, to rid the state of illegal structures and shanties.





The Security Adviser to the governor, Chief Chikodi Anara, confirmed the demolition, stressing that the occupants polluted and defaced the area with human waste and other materials. The General Manager, Anambra State Physical Planning Board, Mrs . Ngozi Atisele and the Head of Development Control, Awka Capital Authority, Mr . Victor Okpoko, explained that the shanties were removed for security reasons. The state government advised those still residing in such shanties in Awka, Onitsha, Nnewi and other areas of the state to relocate as government would no longer tolerate such structures in the state.

Share This