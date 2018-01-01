Ambode , Saraki, Lalong ,Dickson, Wike, Ikpeazu, Shehu Sani, Mohammed Abubakar etc Make CKN News 2017 Awards List
Published: January 01, 2018
The winners of the 2017 CKN News Award For Excellence has been released. According to a press release issued by the editorial board of Nigeria’s foremost online Media Group, the winners were selected after a careful appraisal of their achievements via online voting and editorial board analysis of the roles played by the individuals in the past year.
Winners:
• Most Outstanding Governor South West
• Governor Akinwunmi Ambode (Lagos State)
• Most Outstanding Governor South South
• Governor Nyesom Wike (Rivers State)
• Most Outstanding Governor South East
• Governor Willie Obiano (Anambra State)
• Most Outstanding Governor North West
• Governor Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto State)
• Most Outstanding Governor North East
• Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo (Gombe State )
• Most Outstanding Governor North Central
• Governor Simon Bako Lalong (Plateau State)
• Best Governor In Small Scale Industry & Youth Employment (South )
• Governor Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia State)
• Best Governor In Small Scale Industry & Youth Employment (North)
• Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar (Bauchi State Governor)
• Senator Of The Year
• Senator Shehu Sani (APC Kaduna State)
• House Of Reps Member Of The Year (None)
• Public Officer /Servant Of The Year
• Lagos State Commissioner Of Police Edgar Imohimi
• Best Public Institution Of The Year
• AMCON
• Best Institutional Corporate Communications Personality Of The Year
• Ramon Nasir Olarenwaju (UBA Plc)
• Best Telecom Company Of The Year (Corporate Social Reasonability & Promotion Of The Nigerian Dream)
• Globacom
• Nigeria’s Most Outstanding Politician Of the Year 2017
• His Excellency Senator Bukola Saraki (President, Senate Of The Republic Of Nigeria)
• Nigeria’s Crossover Politician Of 2017 (Across Party Lines)
• Governor Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa State)
• Bank Of The Year
• UBA Plc
Congratulations To All Our Winners…Awards To Be Presented To The Winners Later In The Year
Announcer: CKN News, CKN News TV , CKN Media Group LLC (USA) Editorial Team
