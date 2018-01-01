Monday, 1 January 2018

Ambode , Saraki, Lalong ,Dickson, Wike, Ikpeazu, Shehu Sani, Mohammed Abubakar etc Make CKN News 2017 Awards List

Published: January 01, 2018
CKN NEWS 2017 AWARD WINNERS


The winners of the 2017 CKN News Award For Excellence has been released. According to a press release issued by the editorial board of Nigeria’s foremost online Media Group, the winners were selected after a careful appraisal of their achievements via online voting and editorial board analysis of the roles played by the individuals in the past year.

Winners:

•    Most Outstanding Governor South West

•    Governor Akinwunmi Ambode (Lagos State)

•    Most Outstanding Governor South South

•    Governor Nyesom Wike (Rivers State)

•    Most Outstanding Governor South East

•    Governor Willie Obiano (Anambra State)

•    Most Outstanding Governor North West

•    Governor Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto State)

•    Most Outstanding Governor North East

•    Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo (Gombe State )


•    Most Outstanding Governor North Central


•    Governor Simon Bako Lalong (Plateau State)


•    Best Governor In Small Scale Industry & Youth Employment (South )


•    Governor Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia State)


•    Best Governor In Small Scale Industry & Youth Employment (North)


•    Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar (Bauchi State Governor)


•    Senator Of The Year


•    Senator Shehu Sani (APC Kaduna State)


•    House Of Reps Member Of The Year (None)


•    Public Officer /Servant Of The Year


•    Lagos State Commissioner Of Police Edgar  Imohimi


•    Best Public Institution Of The Year


•    AMCON

•    Best Institutional Corporate Communications Personality Of The Year


•    Ramon Nasir Olarenwaju (UBA Plc)


•    Best Telecom Company Of The Year (Corporate Social Reasonability & Promotion Of The Nigerian Dream)


•    Globacom


•    Nigeria’s Most Outstanding Politician Of the Year 2017


•    His Excellency Senator Bukola Saraki (President, Senate Of The Republic Of Nigeria)


•    Nigeria’s Crossover Politician Of 2017 (Across Party Lines)


•    Governor Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa State)


•    Bank Of The Year


•    UBA Plc


Congratulations To All Our Winners…Awards To Be Presented To The Winners Later In The Year


Announcer: CKN News, CKN News TV , CKN Media Group LLC (USA)  Editorial Team 


