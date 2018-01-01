Ambode , Saraki, Lalong ,Dickson, Wike, Ikpeazu, Shehu Sani, Mohammed Abubakar etc Make CKN News 2017 Awards List

Published:

CKN NEWS 2017 AWARD WINNERSThe winners of the 2017 CKN News Award For Excellence has been released. According to a press release issued by the editorial board of Nigeria’s foremost online Media Group, the winners were selected after a careful appraisal of their achievements via online voting and editorial board analysis of the roles played by the individuals in the past year.Winners:• Most Outstanding Governor South West• Governor Akinwunmi Ambode (Lagos State)• Most Outstanding Governor South South• Governor Nyesom Wike (Rivers State)• Most Outstanding Governor South East• Governor Willie Obiano (Anambra State)• Most Outstanding Governor North West• Governor Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto State)• Most Outstanding Governor North East• Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo (Gombe State )• Most Outstanding Governor North Central• Governor Simon Bako Lalong (Plateau State)• Best Governor In Small Scale Industry & Youth Employment (South )• Governor Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia State)• Best Governor In Small Scale Industry & Youth Employment (North)• Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar (Bauchi State Governor)• Senator Of The Year• Senator Shehu Sani (APC Kaduna State)• House Of Reps Member Of The Year (None)• Public Officer /Servant Of The Year• Lagos State Commissioner Of Police Edgar Imohimi• Best Public Institution Of The Year• AMCON• Best Institutional Corporate Communications Personality Of The Year• Ramon Nasir Olarenwaju (UBA Plc)• Best Telecom Company Of The Year (Corporate Social Reasonability & Promotion Of The Nigerian Dream)• Globacom• Nigeria’s Most Outstanding Politician Of the Year 2017• His Excellency Senator Bukola Saraki (President, Senate Of The Republic Of Nigeria)• Nigeria’s Crossover Politician Of 2017 (Across Party Lines)• Governor Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa State)• Bank Of The Year• UBA PlcCongratulations To All Our Winners…Awards To Be Presented To The Winners Later In The YearAnnouncer: CKN News, CKN News TV , CKN Media Group LLC (USA) Editorial Team