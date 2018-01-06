Alleged Badoo Kingpin, Alaka Petitions Osinbajo, IG, N/Assembly, Others

Published:

Babatunde Ojehomon, lawyer to suspected Badoo kingpin, Abayomi Alaka, on Friday said the wanted suspect had submitted petitions against the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Edgal Imohimi. According to Ojehomon, the petition was addressed to the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the National Assembly and others.





Ojehomon said at his chambers in Ibadan, Oyo State that the sealing of his client’s property by the Lagos State Government and police’s declaration of Alaka as a wanted individual were actions that trampled on Alaka’s rights. According to him, Alaka had already instituted a case against the IG and Imohimi at the Federal High Court, Lagos State Division, adding that Imohimi was after Alaka because he had “an axe to grind with him.”





Alaka’s counsel said that one of the requests in the petitions was to establish an independent investigating team, which would be free from the control and supervision of Imohimi. According to him, such a team should look into the allegations leveled against his client, adding that there were several issues attached to the case and that would be exposed once an independent body took control.

