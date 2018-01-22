Aisha Buhari Is An Intelligent Woman That Has Capacity To Be A Leader..Ben Bruce

Published:

Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, has urged the wife of the President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha, not to be intimidated by her criticisms of the current administration.



According to Murray-Bruce, Aisha does not belong to “the other room,” as the President once dismissed the First Lady over her allegation that a cabal had hijacked her husband’s government.



Buhari, who was in Germany while Aisha raised the alarm in an interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation, had said he did not know which political party his wife belonged but he knew she belonged to “the kitchen, the living room and the other room.”



On Friday, Aisha re-tweeted videos of Murray-Bruce and the lawmaker representing Bauchi-Central, Senator Isa Misau, in which they were condemning Buhari on the floor of the Senate for his alleged inaction on the killings by herdsmen in Benue State and other parts of the country.



In a reaction to the re tweet , Murray-Bruce said, “Let me say that by the actions and utterances of @aishambuhari since she became Nigeria’s First Lady, it is my opinion that she does not belong in the ‘other room.’ She is a very intelligent woman that has the capacity to lead and lead well. Your Excellency, please never be cowed!”

Share This