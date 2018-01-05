Adegboruwa Calls On Nigerians To Rise Up And Protests Against Buhari

Published:

Popular lawyer Ebun-olu Adegboruwa has called for nationwide protests against President Muhammadu Buhari over hardship in the country. Adegboruwa said this in a statement on Thursday, describing the proposed plan by Buhari to seek re-election in 2019 as inhumane and unmerited. He also accused the Federal Government of imposing hardship on the masses over the recent fuel scarcity in the country. According to him.





"At the peak of the hardship occasioned by the artificial fuel scarcity, Nigerians were then thrown into total blackout. With no fuel to move around, one is forced to stay indoors. "With no fuel to power the generator in the midst of total blackout, one is then left at the mercy of the government. That is the game plan indeed, to box Nigerians into a wicked corner.





"It is against the above background that I view the current fuel scarcity and nationwide blackout, as a grand conspiracy, between the ruling government and the oil marketers on the one hand, and the electricity companies on the other, to impose hardship on Nigerians, as a way of forcing them to accept an increase in the price of petrol and the cost of electricity.”





He added,“In the midst of all these, the President and his team are busy positioning themselves for a second term in office, when the first term has not even been earned or justified in any way.”The lawyer thus called "on all Nigerians in their various locations to declare and organize mass protests in all the major towns and villages. It is better to sit at home than to be suffocating and enduring avoidable hardship.”





