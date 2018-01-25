Abuja Airport Closed Temporarily As Plane Crash Lands

Published:





" Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria wishes to notify passengers and airport users that the runway of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja is now open for normal operations."





Disaster was averted at the Abuja Airport today as a private jet crash landed at the airport .According to an exclusive report obtained by CKN News,the private jet seen in this picture crashed on landing at the airport. It was not ascertain as at the time of filling in this report if there were any casualties.This led to the temporary closure of the airport.Meanwhile this was a short press statement by FAAN this evening .