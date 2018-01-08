59 Victims Of New Year Benue Mass Killings To Be Buried On Thursday

Published:

Victims of the New Year attack in Benue will be buried on Thursday, according to a statement by the State Government. According to the Chief Press Secretary to the governor Terver Akase who revealed this on Sunday, there would be a memorial service for them by 10am at the IBB Square, Makurdi.





He noted that the 10 persons killed on Saturday will also be buried with the 49 deposited at various mortuaries in the state. Akase added that the dead would be buried in their places after the memorial service. This means that 39 bodies will be buried at Guma while 20 others would be interred in Logo, all in the state.





Furthermore, he said the deceased will be considered as heroes who died for the security of the state. He added that the state government considered the deceased as heroes of the state who died for the safety of Benue. Governor Ortom had on Friday declared three days mourning period.





According to him, the state government will make coffins for the 49 bodies 39 from Guma and 10 from Logo local government areas deposited at various mortuaries. May their souls rest in peace.

