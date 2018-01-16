37 Year Old Mother Of Four Arrested For Impersonating Aisha Buhari

Published:

A 37year old woman, Aisha Bello, has been arrested by the police in Abuja for allegedly impersonating the wife of the President, Aisha Buhari. The Federal Capital Territory Commissioner of Police, Sadiq Bello, while parading the suspect on Monday in Abuja, said the mother of four used Buhari’s name to solicit for contracts and financial assistance from unsuspecting members of the public.





According to the commissioner, a phone and a newly-acquired Airtel SIM card registered in the name of the first lady were recovered from her. He said, "Today we have a special suspect to present to you; she is Aisha Muhammed Bello, 37 years old and a mother of four from Plateau.





"The suspect was arrested by police operatives on January 10, 2018 at the Fadama office in Maitama, following a report that she contacted the Coordinator of the project. She wanted assistance in her capacity as the First Lady.”The CP said that investigation is ongoing to ascertain other people she must have duped in Buhari’s name, adding that the suspect would be charged to court at the end of the investigation.





Bello advised members of the public to confirm the identity of whoever they are dealing with before parting with their property or money. He reassured of the command’s determination to improve on its service delivery to the people and also called for public support and cooperation.

