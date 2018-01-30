30 Parties Plotting To Oust APC In 2019

Published:

Thirty political parties are teaming up to form a coalition against the ruling All Progressives Congress, as the buildup to the 2019 elections gathers momentum. Dr Yunusa Tanko, chairman of the National Conscience Party (NCP), made this known on Thursday in Abuja. The former National Chairman of Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) said the new platform, which will operate under the aegis of Coalition for a New Nigeria (CNN), will address a news conference on its strategies next Tuesday.





He listed the parties involved in the merger plan to include: Labour Party (LP), Alliance for Democracy (AD), Democratic Peoples Congress (DPC), Action Alliance (AA), Progressives Peoples Alliance (PPA), Young Democratic Party (YDP), Democratic Alternative (DA) and National Conscience Party (NCP). Others are Peoples Party of Nigeria (PPN), Mega Progressive Peoples Party (MPPP), Better Nigeria Peoples Party (BNPP), African Democratic Congress (ADC), People for Democratic Change (PDC), United Democratic Party (UDP) and National Action Congress (NAC) among others.





"This has become necessary due to the dynamic situation of our politics which needs urgent intervention to save the county from anarchy and give direction for our democratic survival towards the 2019 general elections,” he told journalists.“We are determined to take over power in 2019, and we are 30 political parties working together. We are concerned about the state of the nation. We are going to bring all the 30 political parties together on the 30th to show you how ready and prepared we are. We are working together to support a candidate within the coalition.”

