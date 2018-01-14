2019:PDP Blasts Seven Northern Governors For Endorsing Buhari

Published:

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday berated seven Northern governors for endorsing President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term. In its reaction, PDP maintained that the governors visit to Buhari on Friday was borne out of fear of losing their positions and not due to loyalty and love for Buhari.





PDP via its official Twitter handle, said: "Fear of job loss grips @elrufai, others. "The visit of @Elrufai and six other governors of the @APCNigeria to @Mbuhari asking him to run for 2nd term is self-serving.





"@Elrufai and his cohorts are scared stiff of the "looming disgrace" awaiting them at the 2019 polls, forgetting that President @Mbuhari himself will face an imminent and inevitable electoral defeat too, come 2019.“They are not driven by love for President @Mbuhari or patriotism.“They are struggling to save their imminent job loss.“But can a drowning man rescue another?”

