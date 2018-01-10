2019:INEC Directs All Politcal Parties To Conclude Primaries By October 7th 2018,Releases Election Timetable

Published:

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has directed political parties to conclude all primary elections by October in readiness for the 2019 general elections.



Hundreds of aspirants from 67 political parties are expected to vie in the presidential, governorship, national and state assemblies primaries.



The presidential and National Assembly elections will hold on February16 while governorship and State Assembly elections will be conducted on Saturday, March, 2.



The electoral umpire announced the time table and schedule of activities for the 2019 general elections yesterday.



It said the conduct of party primaries, including the resolution of disputes arising from primaries for national and state elections should be conducted between August 18 and October 7.



Primaries for the he FCT Area Councils had been slated for between September 4 and October 27.



INEC National Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, stated this while addressing pressmen in Abuja yesterday.



He said the Publication of Notice of Election for National and State Elections would be on August 17 while that of the FCT Area Council Elections would be done on September 3.



Prof Yakubu said collection of nomination forms by political parties for national and state elections begins from August 11 to 24 while that of the FCT Area Council elections would be between November 3 and 10.



He said commencement of campaign by political parties would be from November 18 for presidential and National Assembly elections.



He added that INEC had set December 1 for governorship and State Assembly elections and December 2 for the FCT Area Council elections.



Prof. Yakubu said the last day for the submission of nomination forms to INEC is December 3 for presidential and National Assembly elections; December 17 for governorship and State Assembly and December 14 for the FCT Area Council Elections.



“The last day for campaigns is February 14, 2019 for presidential and National Assembly Elections as well as February 28, 2018 for governorship, State Assembly and FCT Area Council Elections,” he said.



“Today (Yesterday), it is exactly 402 days to the opening of polling units nationwide at 8am on Saturday 16th February 2019.





“As political parties and candidates canvass the support of the electorate, the Commission wishes to appeal to all and sundry to eschew bitterness and conduct their activities with decorum. The 2015 General Election was a watershed in the history of our democracy. The Commission is determined to build on this legacy by ensuring that our elections keep getting better,” he said

