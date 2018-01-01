2019: Why We Endorsed Buhari For Second Term - Southeast APC

Published:

Some leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Southeast have adopted President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term. The party leaders made this known after a caucus meeting on Sunday at Uburu, Ohaozara area of Ebonyi state. The meeting was held at the home town of the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, in Uburu.





It was gathered that the meeting was attended by top party bigwigs from across the zone. The party chieftains, in a five-point communique, commended the President for infrastructural development of the Southeast, job creation and empowerment programmes.





“We appreciate the Igbo’s growing support and interest in the ruling All Progressives Congress,” they said. “It is our unshakable belief that the quest of the Igbos for the Presidency is achievable in the shortest time only in APC and that time is 2023.





“We pledge our unalloyed loyalty to APC led Federal Government under Buhari and we hereby unequivocally and unconditionally assure the President of our support for his reelection for a second term in office in the 2019 general elections.





“The party in Southeast commends the President for all the projects the government is executing in South-East particularly the abandoned Enugu-Onitsha and Enugu-Port-Harcourt high-ways, modernised second Niger Bridge, coastal and in land rail lines among others.”

