2019 Presidency: El Rufai Is A Sycophant - Ezeife

A former Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuemeka Ezeife has come after the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, for saying there is no alternative to President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019. El-Rufai was reported to have said in a recent interview that President Muhammadu Buhari remained Nigeria’s number one choice for the office come 2019.





But Ezeife has said that the Kaduna State governor should not be taken seriously, and argued that a Buhari’s Presidency was not in the best interest of Nigeria. According to Ezeife, El-Rufai’s support for Buhari may not be unconnected with his own political career. Speaking to reporters, Ezeife asked, “Is Governor El-Rufai being honest? Is he not eyeing the Presidency? “What does the continuation of Buhari’s Presidency translates to for the average Nigerian?”





He said that the electorate will make a decision in 2019. Further speaking, the ex-governor said that Nigerians are well aware that some politicians are only grappling to save their political careers ahead of the next general elections. "Let me say that Nigerians know why these kinds of statement are being made today. “But El-Rufai’s statement is neither in Buhari’s interest nor in Nigeria’s interest. The governor is not serious,” he added.

