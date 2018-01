Published:

Former Niger State Governor Babangida Aliyu has boasted that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will not need much campaign to win the Presidency in 2019. He said this at his residence in Abuja on Wednesday, adding that Nigerians are eager to oust the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.





PDP Won’t Need Campaign To Oust Buhari In 2019 – Babangida According to him, the masses are tired due to the inability of the present government to improve their lot.“won’t need much campaign to take back Aso Rock in 2019,” Babangida said.





"APC government said they are doing N-Power for Nigerian youth but out of several millions of youth who constitute about 60 per cent of the population, only I think about 100,000 are captured by the programme,” the governor said.

Share This