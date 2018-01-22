2019: Kastina Youths Vows To Purchase Re-Election Form For President Buhari

Published:

A youth group in Katsina state, Daura Emirate Youth Progressive Movement, has pledged to purchase nomination form for President Muhammadu Buhari to seek reelection in 2019. The group also pledged to purchase nomination form for governor of the state, Aminu Masari.





Chairman of the group Abdulkadir Lawal made this known on Sunday at a rally which was attended by thousands of youths from the five local governments areas under Daura Emirate. Daura, Baure, Zango, Mai’adua and Sandamu are under the Emirate.





"We will purchase the forms as part of our contribution to support the two political leaders to recontest during the polls,” he said. The group’s leader said Buhari and Masari had done well in security, agriculture, among others. "The anti-corruption crusade of the federal government has been yielding results as looted funds are being recovered,” he added.

