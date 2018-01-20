2019: INEC Predicts 85m Registered Voters Ahead Of Election

Published:

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday disclosed that 74 million Nigerians have already registered to vote. This was disclosed by the chairman of the Commission, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, at the 15th edition of the Daily Trust Dialogue in Abuja.





Represented by the national commissioner and chairman, information and voter education committee, Prince Solomon Soyebi, he said the rate would beat the 80million registered voters INEC predicted last year. He said at this rate, there would be close to 85million registered voters by the time the 2019 election comes around as the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise continues nationwide.





Speaking at the event, "Nigeria and the challenges of 2019,” Yakubu, expressed his Commission’s readiness to face the daunting task of conducting an election that would be accepted as free and fair by those involved. He promised that INEC would continue to engage with all stakeholders to ensure an all-inclusive process.





Professor Yakubu added that the Commission would adhere strictly to the timelines provided in the recently released timetable and schedule of activities for the 2019 general elections.

