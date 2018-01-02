2019: God Instructed Me To Run For Presidency - Tunde Bakare

Published:

Former vice presidential candidate Pastor Tunde Bakare says God has directed him to seek election as president of Nigeria. Bakare, who is the General Overseer of the Latter Rain Assembly, was Muhammadu Buhari’s running mate in the 2011 presidential election. They vied for the position on the platform of the now defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC). The cleric, speaking during a crossover service organised to usher in the New Year 2018,, however, explained that God had not told him when the appointed time to run for the presidency would be.





"This twelfth one is a difficult one for me. It may draw excitement or condemnation. I have tried my best to keep it (to myself) but the Holy Spirit will not allow me to do so,” he said.“In my study around 4am on Sunday morning, God told me ‘you cannot bring your political career to a close; there is still more to do. Run for the Presidency. I will do it at the appointed time.”





Bakare said that he was unperturbed by the daunting task that his aspiration might pose, expressing confidence that once the Lord had spoken, it was left for God to perform it.“Joseph (in the Bible) did not contest an election; yet, he became the prime minister of Egypt. Why must I worry myself about where to get the resources for the task? Your own duty in this assignment is to pray along with me. When it is the appointed time, He (God) will do it. When He tells me the time, you will hear about it,” he stated.





Bakare added that most of the “political juggernauts” in the country would fall “at the feet of women in 2018.”While he failed to mention names, the cleric said some of those seen at the moment as among the most powerful in Nigeria’s political space, would be replaced.“In 1998, I told you that I saw your President dying between two women. Did it happen? I’m telling you again: some of these political juggernauts will fall at the feet of women and you will see it happen,” he said.





Share This