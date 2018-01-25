2019: Atiku Meets Behind Closed Door With Fayose In Ekiti

Published:

A former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, and Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, met behind closed doors in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday. The two are contesting for the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 elections. They went into a private meeting after addressing party leaders, members of the State House of Assembly and the State Executive Council.





While details of their meeting were not disclosed to journalists. But there are strong indications that Atiku is considering Fayose as his running mate. The governor, who maintained that his presidential ambition remained intact, said only "God knows tomorrow". Both leaders agreed that the former President Olusegun Obasanjo's letter to President Muhammadu Buhari is a confirmation that the All Progressives Congress led government had failed.





Atiku said, "I won't comment on the letter but it is a confirmation that the APC has failed this country. That party is not the solution to our country's challenges. He hinted that he would discuss his ambition with the governor whom he described as a force to reckon with in the PDP. The former VP, who appreciated Fayose's warm reception at the Akure Airport, said, "Fayose calls the shots and when he does so, we all take the cue.





"This is not surprising as Fayose and I had struck a good relationship since his first tenure as governor and I was the VP. He is blunt and straightforward, a sharpshooter in politics and I respect him for that. "But above all, he is also the chairman of our Governors’ Forum. Today among the governors, among the party generally, he calls the shots and when he does so, we all take the cue."





Fayose said the party's interest would be placed above individual aspiration in choosing a candidate for the 2019 elections. The governors added, "Atiku has not spoken to me privately about it, and maybe he would do that in our private meeting. But his body language obviously shows he has an ambition which is legitimate.

Share This