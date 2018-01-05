2019: Arewa Youths Declare Support For Igbo President

Published:

At least 10 Northern youth groups have reportedly declared support for a Nigerian President of Igbo extraction in 2019. According to reports, it was learnt that the Arewa groups took the stance on Wednesday at a Nigeria Youth Summit in Arondizuogu, Imo state.





The groups include: the Arewa Youth Forum, Arewa Youths Coalition for Peace, North Central Youth Club and Youths for One Nigeria. Haruna Waziri, who spoke on behalf of the groups, disclosed that the decision to support Igbo was geared towards strengthening national unity.





Waziri promised that northern youths would throw their weight behind the convener of the Summit, Iheanachor Ezeakor. It was also gathered that the northern groups equally had the support of their Afenifere counterparts.





