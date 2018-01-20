20 Years After, US President, Trump To Attend World Economic Forum

Published:

US President Donald Trump will attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, later this month, the White House has said. At the gathering, Trump is expected to deliver his populist message directly to the world’s political and business elite.





He would become the first US president to attend the Forum in nearly 20 years. "The president welcomes opportunities to advance his America First agenda with world leaders,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said.





"At this year’s World Economic Forum, the president looks forward to promoting his policies to strengthen American businesses, American industries and American workers.”A string of US presidents have avoided attending the annual upscale event, fearing a sojourn to a European ski resort would make them look out of touch, the AFP reports. The last president to go was Bill Clinton, who attended in 2000.





