10 Dead, Many Injured As Suspected Herdsmen Attack Two Communities In Kaduna

Published:

Ten persons were Saturday night killed as suspected as Fulani herdsmen attacked two villages in the Birnin Gwari Local Government of Kaduna State. Scores of others said to be seriously injured were rushed to the General Hospital in Birnin Gwari, Punch Report.





The suspected herdsmen, it was learnt, stormed Dangaji and Ungwan Gajere villages and unleashed terror on residents on Friday night. It was gathered that the attacks lasted for hours and that many villagers fled to safe abode. A source who spoke on condition of anonymity said the attackers took their time as they moved from one village to another, killing and burning houses.





It was also gathered that three persons were kidnapped at the Dangaji village and asked to pay a ransom of N6m a week ago. Those kidnapped were said to be farmers. According to the source, it was after the kidnap incident that the suspected herdsmen swooped on the villagers, killing and razing houses. The spokesperson for the state command, ASP Aliyu Mukhtar, confirmed the attack to our correspondent on phone, adding that only five persons were killed by the attackers.

