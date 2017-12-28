Your Son's Accident, A Warning Sign From God - FFK Tells Buhari

Published:

Ex-Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode has alleged that the accident involving Yusuf, President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, is a sign from God asking his father to resign. Recall that Yusuf Buhari suffered a head injury following a bike accident on Tuesday night.





However, Fani-Kayode has likened Buhari to the Biblical Pharoah who didn’t listen to God’s voice to let the Israelites go and then attracting evil to his people. In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Fani-Kayode said the accident is a sign from God for Buhari to let Nigerians go.





"God told Pharaoh to "let my people go" Pharaoh asked who He was?“God told him “I am the I Am, that I Am”and sent signs of His awesome power.“It cost Pharaoah both his own life and that of his son. "Signs have been sent. Next comes the axe. Let God’s people go!





"I pray that the son of President Buhari recovers quickly and I wish him well. I also pray for all those Nigerians whose loved ones were either murdered, met with an untimely death or tragedy over Christmas. May God grant us all peace and good health as we enter the new year,” he tweeted.

