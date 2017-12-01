A Young girl with a strange illness is roaming around the streets of Katsina ,in Katsina State with her brother.



Investigation reveals that She is Yarshanya village, in Katsina State.



No one knows how she came about the disease and how she has been allowed to roam the streets with her healthy brother begging for alms.



Attempt to reach Katsina State Government officials on the matter was not successful as at the time of going to press by CKN News





A respondent said on a post that the earlier those charged with the responsibility of creating Zakat Commission expedite action the better because many Zakat Quranic shareholders; beneficiaries are suffering on daily basis as their Allah's given Right is denied.