



Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, has debunked a claim that he pestered Emeka Ojukwu to return to the All Progressives Grand Alliance.

Emeka is a son of the late Igbo leader, Chukwuemeka Odimegwu - Ojukwu.







Ojukwu had, on November 15, dumped APGA for the All Progressives Congress. He recently claimed that Obiano had been lobbying for him to return to APGA, while also describing the Anambra governor as playing "infantile and local politics".





But Obiano said Ojukwu lied against him, stressing that he had never talked to the late Igbo leader's son since he joined the APC. Obiano said he had nothing to gain if Ojukwu returned to APGA, adding that the late warlord's son had no political value in Anambra State.







The Anambra governor's response was contained in a statement by Obiano's media aide, Oliver Okpala. The statement partly read,“It is a matter of pure pathetic fallacy for the younger Ikemba to say that Governor Obiano is lobbying him to come back to APGA.





"The governor wondered on what grounds anybody would ever lobby Ojukwu to return to APGA while he never held any important position to warrant being described as a stakeholder or a leader of the party when he was a member of APGA. In fact, nobody knew that he was a member of the party".





Obiano described Ojukwu's son as a sad irony of his father who“in his lifetime, was the champion of the struggle for the rights and emancipation of his people, standing firm with his Igbo brothers and sisters and never betraying their cause".





The statement added, "I wonder what the Great Ikemba would be thinking when his son openly denied the only political entity which he left to unite the Igbo under a political umbrella. "It is unfortunate that Ojukwu's son described an elder and the governor of his state as one playing juvenile and local politics when the late Ojukwu respected constituted authorities. "We urge Ojukwu Jnr to show respect to the governor and continue his sojourn with the APC rather than make untrue remarks about the governor".









Punch