The wedding fathia of Senate President, Bukola Saraki's daughter, Oluwatosin, to her husband, Olatunde Olukoya, is currently holding at the Central Mosque Abuja.







Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is representing President Buhari at the ceremony. Also in attendance are Ernest Bai Koroma, President of Sierra Leone and billionaire businessman, Femi Otdeola. See another photo below...