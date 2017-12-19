Woman Lynched For Attempting To Kidnap Twins In Kwara State

Published:

A suspected female kidnapper who had gone to a school within the Kikanlo area of Ilorin and allegedly attempted to steal twin babies whom their mother dropped in the school was yesterday lynched by an Irate mob in Kwara State.



The suspect was said to have told the operators of the school that their mother had sent her to pick up the children. She was however unfortunate, as the mother of the twins was contacted. The unnamed mother was said to have run to the school , screaming that she did not send anyone to take her children.





People, who were attracted by her cry, stormed the school where the suspected kidnapper was still being held. The suspect was said to have been marched down to the Ilorin Offa Road by the mob. Efforts by some concerned residents to pacify the irate mob so that the suspect could be taken to a police station were reportedly rebuffed.



The mob was said to have lynched the suspect about 10 am. When a journalist visited the scene, near Offa Motor Park, the charred remains of the suspect were still lying on the median of the road, while some onlookers took pictures. The police later arrived at the scene and made arrests.



The Kwara State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Ajayi Okasanmi, said the suspect was lynched before police officers arrived at the scene. He stated that investigations had commenced into the matter. The PPRO said, "Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident . Kwara State residents are advised to desist from jungle justice". He stated that crime suspects should be reported to the police for investigation and prosecution where appropriate.



Punch

