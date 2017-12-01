



Nigerian singer Wizkid has been given a chieftaincy title in Uganda ahead of his highly anticipated show in the East African country. The singer was conferred with the title at the Buganda Kingdom Shrine.







Wizkid’s concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval held in Kampala on Thursday night, with a large turn out. The singer has surpassed several artistes in Africa, after a global breakthrough in his music career with Drake.









Recently, the Star Boy record label boss called out international award organisers for giving African acts their awards backstage, unlike their foreign counterparts. He said they can as well keep their awards if they are not proud to do it publicly.