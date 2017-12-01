Select Menu

Slider

Politics

Society

Crime

News Headlines

Entertainment

» » With Messi On Board, We Will Trash Nigeria At World Cup – Argentina Coach
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Saturday, December 02, 2017 / comment : 0


Coach Jorge Sampaoli is confident that Argentina will beat the Super Eagles at the World Cup in Russia next year. Nigeria, Croatia, Iceland and the Abiceleste were housed in Group D of the football showpiece during Friday’s draw.


Recall that the three-time African champions had last month bashed the South Americans 2-4 in a friendly international. However, Sampaoli believes such will not happen as star man, Lionel Messi who did not play in the game, will be available for the tournament.


"Nigeria is an unpredictable team, with very fast players,” Sampaoli said after the draw on Friday. "We dealt with them very well in the first half in the friendly against them, but we could not cope with them in the second half.


"Now, we will have another chance against them. I know i have the best player in history, which is Lionel Messi which will help us against them.”


The two sides will be meeting for the fifth time at the group stage of the World Cup. The last time they played, Argentina were 3-2 winners. That was at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Tagged with:

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2017, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú