Why We Endorsed Ambode For Second Term - APC Leaders Reveals

Published:

Leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Ejigbo constituency have endorsed Lagos state Governor Akinwunmi Ambode for a second term. According to the leaders who made the known on Thursday at the end of the year party of Itesiwaju Ipinle Eko Foundation, a political group within the APC, Ambode has made giant strides in developing the state.





Speaking at the event, founder of the group and the State’s Commissioner for Home Affairs, Abdulateef Abdulhakeem said the movement was meant to celebrate the awesome performance of Ambode.“We have repeatedly said it. Today, we are celebrating Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; today, we are celebrating the unprecedented infrastructural development by His Excellency Mr Akinwunmi Ambode,” he said.





"Today is meant for the endorsement of Governor Ambode for second term so that whoever is planning to come out to contest the gubernatorial election in 2019, Ejigbo constituents are saying it loud and clear that there is no vacancy in Alausa.”

Share This