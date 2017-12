Bayelsa State Government has said the Federal Ministry of Finance has not released the monthly federal allocation for November 2017 to the state as well as the expected Paris Club debt refund.





A statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, stated that the funds due to state governments have not been released because of the failure of the Federal Government to hold the crucial meeting of the Federal Accounts and Allocation Committee for the month of November.





Iworiso-Markson explained that the non-release of the funds was responsible for the delay in the payment of the salaries of workers for the month of November. The commissioner assured workers in the state that the state government would ensure a prompt payment of the salaries as soon as the funds are released.





"It has become important to explain to our workers why the salary for the month of November has not been paid. "The Federal Ministry of Finance did not hold the usual FAAC meeting that should precede the release of funds to states and local governments.“The failure of the government to convene the meeting has culminated in the failure of the Federal Government to release the November allocations to Bayelsa and her entitlements in the Paris Club debt refund.