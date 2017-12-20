Why We Arrested Innoson MD... EFCC

Published:

Share This

"A well known industrialist Chief Innocent Chukwuma popularly known by his company's name, INNOSON, has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC . He was picked up at about 11am at his Savage Crescent , GRA Enugu residence today Tuesday December 19, 2017.His arrest followed hisrefusal to honour invitation by the Commission having earlier jumped an administrative bail granted him in a case being investigated by the Capital Market and Insurance Fraud Unit of the Commission's Lagos office.Chukwuma rather than honoring invitation by the EFCC, mobilized six truck loads of thugs pretending to be staff of his company to his residence, where they manhandled EFCC operatives.It took reinforcement from the Enugu office of the EFCC to effect the arrest of the industrialist who is currently being grilled by a team of investigators"Story and Picture Source:EFCC