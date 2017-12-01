



A chieftain of Afenifere, Ayo Adebanjo, has claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari is more powerful than United States President Donald Trump. Adebanjo stated that President Buhari is the most powerful president in the world.





Speaking to Guardian, he said Nigeria’s constitution has empowered Buhari. Adebanjo said:“Recently, Niger Delta Avengers vowed to resume hostilities, what can government do to avert this? "Do you blame them? The people said government has not kept to the agreement.





"Let the government come out and say they have kept to it. They said all the promises cannot be done in a day but they must begin one day. "The argument of the Avengers is that Buhari is not sincere. The mainstay of Nigeria’s economy is oil which comes from the South-South, when you go there, you can see the terrain. There is pollution.





"Also, look at the harassment of Nnamdi Kanu. Under a federal constitution, the Federal Government has no right to go to any region without the permission of the regional governor.





"And under this present constitution, because of the provisions, our president is the most powerful president in the whole world. Trump is not as powerful as Buhari. "If you want us to be together in peace, he should restructure immediately before the election.”