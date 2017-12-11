



Nollywood actor Yul Edochie says he

contested the November 18 Anambra governorship election to give youths a voice. The election was won by the incumbent governor of the state, Willie Obiano.









The actor spoke in Awka over the weekend at the inauguration of the Coordinator of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Zone B, Comrade Kenneth Okeke and other executive members.









"Gov. Willie Obiano dealt with all of us because I know that it is not easy for a candidate to win the 21 local government Areas in a state like Anambra, so, we congratulate him and now that the election is over, what remains is for us to support him and his government,” he said.













"We did not lose the election per se but I am fulfilled that we represented the voice of the youths in Anambra state. "We won the election by getting to the end of the election without surrendering to anybody against all odds and pressure.











"I am calling on all of us to support the winner to ensure that the next four years will be better for the entire Anambra people”