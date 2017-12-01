Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has disclosed that he refused his family’s move to set him free when he was in prison because he didn’t want to be free while Shehu Ya’adua was still in jail. He revealed this while speaking at the 20th memorial lecture organized by the Shehu Musa Yar’adua Foundation in memory of the late General Shehu Musa Yar”adua.









Obasanjo said:“The life of the late Tafida Katsina, Shehu Musa Yar’adua typifies the answer to the question of and eloquent and reliable person who died 20 years ago and we are witnessing this gathering in his honour.









"In the last 20 years, I kept saying that I always remembered him as the best deputy I ever had when I was a military Head of State.“Some of his friends and associates have remained loyal to his ideals since his departure. We had many good and sad periods together.”







