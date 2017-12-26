Why I Attacked Atiku Abubakar- Gov. Aminu Masari

Published:

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State has revealed why he attacked former vice president Atiku Abubakar. Describing the recent defection of the Waziri of Adamawa, Atiku to the Peoples Democratic Pary (PDP) as an exercise in futility.





He said the former Vice president’s defection would not in any way affect the electoral success of the ruling APC. Masari said the ruling party was aimed at repositioning the nation by creating leaders that would champion the positive cause of the nation and that about 65 percent of our political appointments were allocated to the youth.”





According to the governor, the era of “do or die politics was over as individual character and his performance speak for him in a political warfare, not unnecessary pride and display of wealth.”He said APC in the state and federal levels would not be deterred by elitist tendencies.

