



Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state on Monday swore in 19 female aides at the Government House in Benin City, the state capital. He called on the aides to use the position to advance the course of women in the state, adding that they make up more than 50 percent of the population.











According to Obaseki, no state that wants to experience rapid growth will ignore the input of women.“Women represent 50 per cent if not more of our population. There must be more women representation in everything we do if we want progress and development,” he said.











"I need 19 sets of eyes to help me see and identify what is happening with women across the state. Women are powerful economic units and social mobilisers who can change our society.“We should create the avenue to reach out to them, know what they are going through and not only to use them for political gains. We need to support them to do more for themselves.











"I want to know what is happening to our women in the market, hospitals, their children’s education and issues that relate to human trafficking in your local government areas.”