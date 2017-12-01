



Former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team Abdulrasheed Maina wants the federal government to pay him 5% of the N1.6 trillion pension fund his team recovered. He said the demand was based on an agreement he had with the Head of Service before taking up the job.







Speaking to Channels TV, Maina also insisted that his reinstatement into the Federal Civil Service was based on the approval of the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation, the Federal Civil Service, and the Attorney General of the Federation





Channels Tv