Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar will not vote at the Peoples Democratic Party December 9 national convention, which will hold at Eagles Square, Abuja. The PDP said this has to do with the provision of the Constitution that deals with new entrants into the party, but however said Atiku would be allowed to speak at the convention.





The party’s publicity secretary, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, who spoke with journalists at a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, said the party’s constitution would be used as a guide on the issue. Adeyeye said, "All you need to do is pick up the constitution of the party and see whether Atiku is qualified to vote or not.”





When further asked, he said, “First of all, I can tell you that we are happy with Atiku coming back to the PDP. It is very exciting for all of us. It is a good omen to everybody in the PDP.“He was one of the founding fathers, one of those who built this party and he is coming back home. His room was never occupied, so we have opened it for him.



