



Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has explained that he has been unable to enter the United States in the past few years because of administrative issues.







There have been concerns that Abubakar was avoiding a trip to America because he fears a warrant was out for his arrest there. Atiku, who is expected to run for president in 2019, said this in an interview with Dele Momodu published by The Boss newspaper.









"I applied, but wasn’t issued a visa. However, they did not decline me categorically either. They’ve only said my application is going through administrative process. "It is the sole prerogative of America to determine who they want in their country or not. I’m not running away from America,”Atiku added.









Atiku said such administrative denials were not unique to him, saying President Muhammadu Buhari could not also enter the country for 15 years due to his religious views.