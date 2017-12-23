What I Saw When I Assumed Office In 2015 Shocked Me..Buhari

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari says he saw “unbelievable things” when he assumed office in 2015.Femi Adesina, his spokesman, quoted him as saying this while receiving supporters under the aegis of the Governance Support Group in Abuja.“Some of the things I saw here were unbelievable. I still shudder and wonder how a country can survive under such abuses,” he was quoted to have said.“It is only by an act of God that we survived.”Buhari added that his administration had ushered in a new era of accountability and responsibility.He said his government had been able to correct the “many wrongs” of the previous administrations which “crippled the economy”.While promising to consolidate on the reforms of his administration, the president said the commitment and sacrifices of all his supporters over the years would be remembered.“I can never forget your sacrifices and I am…