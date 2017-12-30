Buhari ,Nyesom Wike Meet In Aso Rock Over Insecurity

Published:

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State says his meeting on Friday with President Muhammadu Buhari was to discuss security issues in the country. The governor had met in a closed door with Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.



And while speaking after the meeting, Wike noted that they did not discuss political issues but only talked about the fight against insurgency in the country. He also revealed that his relationship with Buhari is cordial.“I’m happy with the discussion and I believe that something has to be done about (security) it,” Wike said.



"Nothing political just security issue that affects the state and things that may lead to the breakdown of law and order. We talked on security challenges and he received me very well.“We don’t have any bad relationship, I come here when he asks me to come.”



The former minister of Education also noted that he is in support of the fight against terrorism. He said, "even though for me it’s illegal, however, we are told we are fighting insurgency and no right thinking person in the country will say that he would not support the government in fighting against insurgency.



"But on the other hand too, I believe that when you are talking about environmental issues in the Niger Delta particularly the Ogoniland I believe that we can also take money from there (Excess Crude Account) to solve the problem of Ogoniland and other Niger Delta areas. That is my position.”

