We Have Solved Fuel Scarcity Issue - NNPC GMD, Baru Brags

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru, has boasted that the Federal Government has successfully solved the lingering fuel scarcity across the country. He said this in an interview on Friday with State House correspondents after joining fellow Muslims for Jumat service in a mosque at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.







He said information available to him showed that normalcy had returned to Abuja, Lagos and many other parts of the country as far as fuel distribution was concerned. Baru attributed the scarcity to the activities of “some greedy marketers” who he accused of hoarding and diverting products because of a rumoured price increase.







The NNPC boss said,“I’m happy to report that we have tamed the monster that reared its head as a result of the rumoured price increase about three weeks ago.“Unfortunately, that rumour instigated a lot of marketers to be very greedy and they decided that their fellow citizens should not enjoy the Christmas holiday and New Year with ease and decided to profiteer, starting by hoarding and diversion of products.







"This has been tamed by the actions we took and I personally led the war around Abuja and other teams led the war in Lagos and other parts of the country.”Baru reassured Nigerians that the country has sufficient products that will last for the next 30 days, adding that the government keeps bringing in 50 percent above Nigerians’ normal consumption into the country. As of Friday, he said, eight vessels were discharging products at various ports around the country.

