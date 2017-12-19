We Are Yet To Fix Date For 2019 Parties Primaries - INEC

Published:





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday said no date has been set aside for the conduction of primaries for choosing parties candidates for the 2019 elections. This clarification is contained in a statement issued by the INEC director of publicity and voter education, Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi.









He said INEC provided the clarification in reaction to an online publication that stated that a date has been fixed for parties primaries.“This is not correct. The commission has not fixed the dates or period for the holding of the parties primaries. For the avoidance of doubt, only the dates for elections have been released, not the timetable.











"It is the timetable and the schedules of activities that will state details of major steps and milestones, including the period for conducting primaries and submission of names for party candidates.“This will be released in due course and the public and stakeholders will be duly informed through official channels" he said.

