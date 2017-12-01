



Brazil superstar Neymar says the five-time champions are ready to face any side at the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia. The PSG star was speaking ahead of the draw on Friday.





He believes all the teams that qualified for the football fiesta have great qualities. Neymar, speaking to Fifa.com, said,“Brazil are ready to face anyone. We train so that we’re not afraid of anyone we might go up against. It’s a World Cup, so the best teams are there,” he said.





"They’re well-prepared sides with tremendous quality. You can’t pick one team over another, thinking that they’ll be weaker. You just have to be ready when you go to a World Cup.”







The former Barcelona winger said he could not wait to see Brazil’s opponents. He said he would be following it on television with a "popcorn.”





"Obviously you can’t wait to find out who you’re going to play against. But I don’t think it matters too much,” he said. "It’s one of those occasions where you put the popcorn in the microwave and call your family and friends together to watch it on television (laughs).”