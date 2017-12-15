We Are In Support Of One Indivisible Nigeria - UK Govt

The United Kingdom says it is in full support of a united Nigeria and will not support those calling for secession. Recall that there have been calls for secession led by the now-proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).



British High Commissioner to Nigeria Paul Arkwright made the comments on Thursday when he visited Jay 101.9 FM in Jos. He, however, said restructuring of the country would be a major determinant of who wins the 2019 presidential election.



Arkwright reiterated the UK’s commitment to bettering Nigeria’s electoral process. "We are in favour of a united Nigeria; we do not support IPOB, we do not support secessionists,” Arkwright said.



