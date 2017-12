Vice President, Yemi Osibanjo SAN today presided over Federal Executive Council meeting at the presidential Villa, state house, Abuja.







In attendance also are SGF, Mr Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff, Malam Abba Kyari and Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, Mr Boss Mustapha during the meeting held at the Council Chambers.







Below are some of the pictures;