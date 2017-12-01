Select Menu

» » » Veteran Actor :Sadiq Daba Finally Leaves For UK On Cancer Treatment
Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Monday, December 04, 2017 / comment : 0

Uncle Soni Irabor wrote :"Sadiq Daba at the departure lounge of the Muritala International Airport, last night, waiting to board the plane as he proceeds for treatment abroad. We pray for God's special healing favours for him. Thank you all for your contributions. 

May God bless and reward you abundantly. Soni Irabor, Dr Joe Odumakin, Mabel Oboh, Azuka Jebose, CK Nwandu for Family and Friends.

With Sadiq Daba in the picture are (standing: L - R: Mr Isiaka Aliyu; Mrs Bolaji Sadiq Daba, Mr Sina Tiyamiyu of LASEMA; and Dr Joe Okei Odumakin and Soni Irabor squatting"

Sadiq Daba has been suffering from Leukemia and Prostate   cancer ,leading to raising of funds from well meaning Nigerians

